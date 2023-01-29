Irene L. Connelly
Irene L. Connelly, 99, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 22, 2023. Irene was born May 29, 1923 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Margaret (Sullivan) Leuthner.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Irene L. Connelly, 99, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 22, 2023. Irene was born May 29, 1923 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Margaret (Sullivan) Leuthner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Frank G. Connelly (2007); son, Paul Connelly (2017); and six of her siblings. Irene is survived by her children, Frank (Jean) Connelly, Patrick (Linda) Connelly and Kelly (Fred) Gray; sister, Ida Buchanan; and brother Mick (Susie) Leuthner; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements by Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 would be appreciated.