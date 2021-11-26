Irvin L. Deneen, owner of Deneen Furniture Repair, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 in Sebring, Florida at the age of 61. He was born on Feb. 9, 1960 in Evansville, Indiana to Irvin Deneen Sr. and Nola C. (Grossman ) Deneen.
Irvin attended Bible Fellowship Church and has been a resident of Sebring for 41 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Kimmie Deneen of Sebring, Florida; son, Chris Deneen of Nebraska; brother, Donald Baker; and sisters, Carol and Darlene Rathjens. Surviving are also four grandchildren. Irvin was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Denise Collette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bible Fellowship Church Building Fund. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home with Pastor Andy McQuaid officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.