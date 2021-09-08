J.C. “Bud” Roulette
J.C. “Bud” Roulette, age 82 of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021. He was in the companionship of his loving family. Bud was born in Grundy, Virginia on Dec. 2, 1938 and was the son of the late Edgar Huston Roulette and Vena Gustavia (Cox) Roulette.
He has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 43 years. After his high school graduation, Bud joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1957-1960 on the ammunition ship U.S.S. Suribachi. When he was discharged, he went to work as a pipe fitter in Akron, Ohio. In 1979, he became the proprietor of the Lake Placid Western Auto store until his retirement in 2007.
Bud was an avid fisherman and had fished the entire Eastern shore. He enjoyed tinkering and was a Mr. Fix-it kind of man. He was a member of the Lake Placid VFW, American Legion and Moose. The family described him as an awesome dad who they loved as a teacher, protector and friend. Bud attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
Bud is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Lora Roulette and Jason C. Roulette; siblings, J.B. Roulette and Wanda Lockard. He leaves five grandchildren and was blessed with 18 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid, Florida. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 863-465-9997.