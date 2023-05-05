J. Mack Bostic
On April 30, 2023, J. Mack Bostic, 90, of Salem, Virginia passed into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Farene, who predeceased him in November 2021.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
On April 30, 2023, J. Mack Bostic, 90, of Salem, Virginia passed into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Farene, who predeceased him in November 2021.
Born on April 17, 1933, to William A. and Hazel Bostic in Swords Creek, Virginia, he was the 16th of 17 children. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Mark Alan Bostic; all his brothers, sisters, many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.
He retired from Mechanical Development where he was employed as a machinist. He had a talent for fixing stuff. He could do almost anything: electrical, drywall, decks, remodeling, tile, plumbing. After his retirement, he enjoyed working as a handyman. He and Farene joined Camper’s on Mission and spent a lot of time working in Service to the Lord. They were faithful servants to Riverside EMC, as well as their church in Sebring, Florida where they enjoyed their mild winters.
Those left to cherish the memories are his children, Leisia Cooley (Melvin), Jonathan Bostic and Joel Bostic (Christine); grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as “Handdaddy,” Ginniffer Maxey, James Cooley (Jennifer), Karen Bostic, Kristopher Bostic (Duygu “Dee”), Kimberly Bostic, Erica Bostic, Sarah Bostic, Zachary Bostic (Diana), Josh Craft, Ben Craft and Mary Craft; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home where Dad spent the last eight months of his life trying to recuperate from a stroke that paralyzed his right side. He worked so hard all his life to support his family, help anybody that needed his help. He worked so hard trying to get back home after the stroke. NOW he is HOME. He is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his “woman,” and all of the saints that have gone on before him. He is finally whole again.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Virginia, with Pastor Brian Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church, 1920 Lucas Street in Salem, Virginia; the DAV, or any other charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnmoakey.com.