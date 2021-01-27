J. Scott Hinkley
J. Scott Hinkley, 73, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. He was born July 17, 1947, in Brookings, South Dakota to Curtis Lee and Wylma (Mohror) Hinkley. He attended and graduated from Hesston College, Class of 1967 and also Western Illinois University, Class of 1974, worked as a Mechanical Engineering Machinist.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and has been a resident of Highlands County, Florida since 2010, coming from Middletown, Ohio. Mr. Hinkley was an avid collector of machines, parts and tooling and also enjoyed riding and driving motorcycles and other classic vehicles.
He is survived by his son, J. Scott Hinkley II (Jennifer) of Pekin, Illinois; two grandchildren, Larkin and Willa Hinkley. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Merri Hinkley Roderick.
Mr. Hinkley will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.