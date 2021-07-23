J.T. Cheshire Jr.
J.T. Cheshire Jr. passed away suddenly at Advent Hospital in Sebring, Florida on July 12, 2021. He was born in Winter Haven, Florida on Oct. 22, 1956 to J.T. and Willow Ruth Cheshire.
Mr. Cheshire was raised in Lake Alfred, Florida where he attended school and graduated from Auburndale Senior High School, Class of 1974. He went on to graduate from Indian River Community College with degrees in citrus management and crop production. After working in the citrus industry for many years, he eventually started his own business, “Cheshire Citrus Care.” He managed several groves, developed agricultural properties, worked as a citrus consultant, as well as being a grove owner and operator.
Mr. Cheshire earned the title of “American Farmer” through Future Farmers of America (FFA) in 1974. With his vast knowledge of citrus and agriculture, he often volunteered his time working with members of the Lake Placid High School FFA Chapter in citrus and forestry judging. He was also a lifetime member of the Lake Placid FFA Alumni.
He married Alesia D. Daniels on Oct. 21, 1977 in Lake Alfred, Florida. They have two daughters, Jacqueline Lashae Cheshire Huff and Katherine Nichole Cheshire Osteen. Their family settled in Lake Placid, Florida in 1989.
Mr. Cheshire is preceded in death by his father, J.T. Cheshire Sr., and mother, Willow Ruth Cheshire. He is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Alesia D. Cheshire; two daughters, Lashae Huff (Rick) and Nichole Cheshire Osteen; grandson, Brantley Cooper Osteen; sister, Jacqueline Haak; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family friends and loved ones.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at The Barn at Paso Fino located at 3501 Paso Fino Drive, Lake Placid, FL 33852.