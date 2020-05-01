Jack E. Collins Sr.
Heaven is celebrating the arrival of a Christian, Deacon, friend, son, brother, father and Sergeant (U.S. Army), Jack Earl Collins Sr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born May 6, 1925, in Fort Ogden, Florida to Jack and Della (Edwards) Collins. Jack lived in many places but called Avon Park, Florida home. He worked as a dragline operator, was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1973, coming from Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elna P. Collins of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Marcia Wills (George) of Avon Park, Florida; son, Jack Collins Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; brothers, Julius Collins (Peggy) of Ocklawaha, Florida, Bob Collins of Inverness, Florida and Charlie Collins of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Lillie Mae Wynn of Avon Park, Florida; and nieces and nephews. Celebrating with him in Heaven are his parents; brother, Leslie Collins (Helen); sister, Jewel McClure (Kelly); sisters-in-law, Margaret Collins and Connie Collins; and brother-in-law, Jim Wynn.
A private family graveside service will be held in Bougainvillea Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made to the First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.