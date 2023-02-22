Jack H. Moore
Jack Hendricks Moore passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born June 5, 1922 in Southport, Indiana to the late Furman F. and Marcia H. Moore.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jack Hendricks Moore passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born June 5, 1922 in Southport, Indiana to the late Furman F. and Marcia H. Moore.
During World War II, Jack served in the U.S. Navy as a gunners mate aboard the USS Sacramento and returned fire at Japanese aircraft as they attacked Pearl Harbor.
After retiring from his career with the Department of Defense, he and his wife Clara, having raised their three sons, moved from Columbus, Ohio to the Country Club of Sebring where they resided since 1985. As a Pearl Harbor survivor, he returned to Hawaii with his family many times to join in the ceremonies commemorating the attack.
His religious devotion to good nutrition and exercise were responsible for his long and healthy life. In fact, at the age of 94 he became, quite possibly, the oldest man to zip line Oahu. Jack’s passions included fishing, golf and watching his beloved Ohio State football team.
Jack is survived by his sons, Dr. Curt Moore (Jane) of Dover, Ohio, Carl Moore of Columbus, Ohio, and Jack C. Moore (Tanya) of Waukesha, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Alisha M. Burks (Albert), Meredith J. Moore, Jackson Moore, and Taylor Moore; and great-granddaughter, Adalyn Burks. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Elizabeth Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Naval Museum in Sebring, Florida, or Vitas Hospice in memory of Jack Moore. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.