Jack J. Eshelman
Jack J. Eshelman, 79, of Sebring, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Jack was born on Aug. 5, 1941, in Canton, Ohio and was the son of Rebecca (Roshon) and Lester Eshelman.
Jack was a retired draftsman and designer who designed and engineered many projects. Jack moved here in 2012 from Ohio and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida. Jack enjoyed working as a part-time auctioneer, working on old cars, especially his 1962 Rambler, and traveling in the USA, Canada, England and Hong Kong. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; son, John Eshelman and John’s wife Mary (Burch); two grandchildren, Michaila and Andrew; sisters, Gail Campbell and Carol Kinsley; and a brother, Bill Eshelman; and many extended family members.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, Florida with Father Ronnie Sison officiating. Further services and burial will take place in Massillon, Ohio. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.