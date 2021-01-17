Jack O. Stanley
Jack Oliver Stanley, 68, of Sebring, Florida passed away Jan. 8, 2021. Born Aug. 6, 1952, in Lockport, New York, he was the son of the late Lester and Mathilde (Bader) Stanley.
Jack is survived by son, Jack “Jackie” Stanley Jr., and daughters, Kristin and Jessica Stanley; granddaughter, Shannan Stanley, and grandsons, Colby and Leland Osteen, Jace Stanley and Lincoln Aschliman; brother, Albert “Buddy” Stanley (Faye) of South Carolina; and two sisters, Kathy Sullivan and Irene Smith (late John), both from New York; nieces and nephews and many close friends he considered family.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by one brother, Sonny Stanley; and five sisters, Helen Betts, Marion Moultrup, Dawn Fromwiller, Pearl Castillo and Ruthie Spoth.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.