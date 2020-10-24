Jackie O. Endicott
Jackie “Jack” Owen Endicott, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Thursday morning, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Summers Hospice House in Sebring.
Jack was the son of Annie Louise (Simpson) Endicott and Willis Owen Endicott. He was born in Lake Wales, Florida, on Sept. 10, 1935. Jack, shortly after his birth, came to Lake Placid with his family and has been a lifelong resident. He was a self-employed lifelong masonry, drywall, plastering and concrete contractor.
Jack is survived by his siblings, Robert “Bob” (Doris), Jerry (Cathy), Doris Whitaker (and the late Jean), Patsy Lewis (Earl), and Nancy Worley (Ray); and three stepchildren, Robert Skipper, Mark Dover and Robin Gibson.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.