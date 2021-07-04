Jacob A. Clark
Jacob Adam Clark, age 33, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born Feb. 19, 1988 in Hollywood, Florida.
Jacob was a sergeant at Avon Park Correctional Institute and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County. He is survived by his wife, Brittany Clark; daughter, Kaydence Clark; and mother, Barbara Clark.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to Brittany Clark’s GoFundMe.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com