Jacob Roehm
Jacob Roehm, age 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 21, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of Jacob and Elizabeth (Pival) Roehm.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jacob Roehm, age 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 21, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of Jacob and Elizabeth (Pival) Roehm.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic during the Korean War. He worked as a health and beauty supply representative and was a resident of Indiana before retiring with his wife, Ann, in 1998 to Sebring. Jacob and Ann were members and volunteers at Highland Lakeside Theatre and the Glad Hatters.
Jacob is survived by his loving wife, Ann; children, Betty Kay Stewart, Stephen Roehm, Lisa Horvath and Michael (Patti) Roehm; sister-in-law, Judy Schottenloher; grandchildren, Philip Stewart, Jennifer Stewart, Zach Roehm, Amanda Roehm, Carl Horvath, Kelly Horvath, Seth (Sandi) Pierson and Noah Pierson; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen and Elsie, and step-son, Chris Pierson.
No service is planned at this time. Arrangements by Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home.