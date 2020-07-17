Jacqueline A. Dewey
Jacqueline Albury Dewey, 48, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was born Dec. 22, 1971, in Avon Park, Florida to James Wayne Albury Sr. and Sandra Ford. Jacque was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Orange Park, Florida and served as a board chair for the Grace Episcopal Day School.
She is survived by her husband, Zach Dewey of Fleming Island, Florida; daughter, Regan Dewey of Fleming Island, Florida; son, Garrett Dewey of Fleming Island, Florida; mother, Sandra Hill (Ira Sr.) of Sebring, Florida; father, James Wayne Albury Sr. of Tennessee; brothers, Wayne Albury (Brandy) of Sebring, Florida and Ira Hill Jr. (Tiffany) of Sebring, Florida; and sister, Stacy Hill of Sebring, Florida.
She is also survived by her grandmothers, Hazel Ford and Betty Hill; nieces and nephews, Dalton McIntyre, Cayleb Albury, Devin Hill, Logan Hill, Bentley Hill, and Jayee Hill, and numerous uncles and aunts.
A memorial celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, on the grounds of Grace Episcopal Day School in Orange Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent in the form of a memorial contribution to the Grace Episcopal School Scholarship Fund.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.