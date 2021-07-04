Jacquelyn M. Shrock
Jacquelyn Marie Shrock, age 86, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Orchid Cove in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on July 18, 1934 in Saginaw, Michigan to Frank and Evelyn Lugiewicz.
Jacquelyn graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1952. She then went to Western Union School and worked for them for a few years in Saginaw. Jackie lived in Carrollton and Zilwaukee, Michigan, wintering in Florida. She moved permanently to Buttonwood Bay, Sebring, Florida in 2006. Jackie loved to travel, and she and her husband, Bruce, traveled in their fifth-wheel all over Michigan, and coast to coast in the United States. Jackie enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, bingo and loved life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Bruce; daughters, Heidi Stevens, Shari Sauve and Lisa Huff; son, Jeff Stevens; step-son, Wayne Shrock; step-daughter, Lynn Schwannecke; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a favorite cousin, Richard LeClair of Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Arnold, Robert and Edward Lugiewicz; three sisters, Betty and Marilyn Grai; and Joyce Marshall; and son, Kim Stevens.
No service or memorial has been planned. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com