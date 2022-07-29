James A. “Jimmy” Clark
James Arthur “Jimmy” Clark, passed away on July 12, 2022 at the age of 55 in Orlando, Florida. He was born on Sept. 30, 1966 in North Haverhill, New Hampshire. He was the son of Douglas Clark and Nola Chamberlin. At a young age, Jimmy found his passion for truck driving.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Stephanie Clark; and his fathers, Douglas Clark and Jim Chamberlin. He is survived by his daughter, Jenna (Eddie) Kerce and son, Jesse (Katelyn) Clark, all of Sebring, Florida; mother, Nola Chamberlin of Sebring, Florida; four grandchildren, Sierra, Payson, Maci and Malakai; brothers, Doug, Matt and Ben, all of Sebring, Florida; and sister, Cindy (Willie) Barton of Vermont.
A service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida.