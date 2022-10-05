James A. Franklin
James Austin Franklin, age 87, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Sept. 22, 1935 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Con and Clova (Salyers) Franklin.
He had been a resident since 1979, coming from Fairborn, Ohio, attended Sunridge Baptist Church, and was the founder, owner and operator of Ridge Equipment Company, Inc.
James is survived by his wife, Edna Franklin of Sebring, Florida; son, Dan Franklin (Patty) of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Heather McClelland (Rod) of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Brenda Whittemore (John) of Fairborn, Ohio and Mildred Shaver of Xenia, Ohio; grandchildren, Dan Jr., Cale, Case, Cori, and Jennie; and great-grandchildren, Syris, Andrew Harley, and Briella. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Franklin.
Jim was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and loved country/ bluegrass music.
He will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.