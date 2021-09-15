James A. Hoffer
James Alan Hoffer, 79, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born Sept. 7, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Forrest V. and Lena Rush Hoffer. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics for many years. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, Local 153.
He was the owner of Hobby Country in Goshen, Indiana and Sebring. His consummate passion had always been model aviation and being a private pilot. He graduated in 1960 from Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Thompson Hoffer, and daughter, Lisa K. Dull (Mike) of Millersburg, Indiana. He is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Alan Hoffer in 1986. He is also survived by a sister, Jane Hoffer-Sutton of Campbellsville, Kentucky; brother, Dennis C. Hoffer (Cynthia) of Ocala, Florida; sister-in-law, Kay F. Thompson Sellers (Homer) of Lima, Ohio; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of Indiana.
Burial will be in Goshen, Indiana at a later date.