James B. Sockwell Jr.
James Boyd Sockwell Jr., 76, of Lake Placid, Florida, flew west on his final flight as his solar dock-lit “runway” illuminated the way, with a gorgeous sunrise at his back, on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. James was born on Dec. 4, 1946, in Greensboro, and raised in McLeansville, North Carolina. He was the son of Geneva (Snow) and James Boyd Sockwell Sr. James (“Jay”) has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past six years moving here from Miami (Pinecrest) where he resided for over 38 years.
Jay graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in June of 1969 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force on the same day. He served his country with honors as an aircraft commander pilot flying KC-135 tankers and reached the rank of captain. After serving his country, Jay started his career as a commercial pilot first with Air Florida, then Piedmont, and retired from US Airways.
Throughout his career, Jay flew the B-707 (KC-135), B-720, DC-9, B-737, F-28, B-727, B-757, B-767 both domestic and international as a first officer and captain. As a result, he logged approximately 21,000 hours of flight time between 1969 and 2006. It was a lifelong dream career to be able to soar the skies and travel the world.
He was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Miami, served on the Fellowship Commission, Foundation, and as an Usher; associate member at Faith Lutheran in Sebring; American Legion Placid Post 25; Lake Placid Elks Lodge; and the Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club, where they “Party with a Purpose.”
Jay loved flying, spending time in the Florida Keys, boating, fishing, touring the United States and countless countries around the world, and watching the beautiful sunsets on Lake Huntley. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially spending time with his four grandchildren.
Jay is survived by the love of his life, Catherine, who he was married to for just short of 52 years; daughters, Laura Raben (Damon) and Jennifer Nash (Jason); and grandchildren, Dylan, Ethan, Emily and Jack.
A service to celebrate Jay’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 11295 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest, FL 33156. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Donations in his memory can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Pinecrest, Florida, Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring, Florida, or the charity of your choice. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida 33852, 863-465-4134.