James B. Sockwell Jr.

James Boyd Sockwell Jr., 76, of Lake Placid, Florida, flew west on his final flight as his solar dock-lit “runway” illuminated the way, with a gorgeous sunrise at his back, on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. James was born on Dec. 4, 1946, in Greensboro, and raised in McLeansville, North Carolina. He was the son of Geneva (Snow) and James Boyd Sockwell Sr. James (“Jay”) has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past six years moving here from Miami (Pinecrest) where he resided for over 38 years.

