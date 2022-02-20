James C. Chestnutt
James C. Chestnutt, age 93, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Jan. 18, 1929 in Sylvester, Georgia to James Clarence and Jeffie Mae (Hinmon) Chestnutt.
He was a mechanic, member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church, and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
James is survived by his daughter, Gail Dixon of Sebring, Florida; sons, Jimmy Chestnutt of Avon Park, Florida, Johnny Chestnutt (Evelyn) of DeLand, Florida, and Marty Chestnutt of Sebring, Florida; sister, Barbara McRae of New York; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Florida Avenue Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Florida Avenue Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.