James C. Little
James Cecil Little, 88, died Oct. 27, 2020, while hospitalized in Lee County, Florida.
James was born Feb. 16, 1932, near Morehead, Kentucky, the first son of Lillie Bell (McGlothin) and George Washington Little.
James left school at age 10 to help support his family, and he worked very hard his entire life to ensure a good life for those he loved. He initially harvested trees, farmed, worked in a glass factory, but soon found he had carpentry skills which led to a successful career building and remodeling homes and commercial buildings. James had an amazing mind and skills — frankly, there seemed to be nothing that this man couldn’t do when he put his mind to it.
In 1951, James married the love of his life, Barbara Jean (Blankenship), and they resided in or near Muncie, Indiana until 1982, raising four children. He and Barbara moved to Sebring, Florida, in 1982. Barbara went home to the Lord on Sept. 15, 2020, after 69 years of marriage. She and James now reside in Heaven, where they’ll spend eternity together with loved ones.
James regularly attended Christ Fellowship Church in Sebring, Florida. He loved the Lord and lived by the holy word, even pastoring a church in Indiana. He was a friend to all he met, finding great joy in giving to others through the food ministry for more than 20 years, repairing homes and churches, and by providing financial support to those in need. His greatest joy was found in helping others who were struggling.
James is survived by sister, Rosa Bosworth of Marion, Indiana, and brother, Ray Little of Williamsburg, Indiana; sons, Junior (Shirley) Little and Glenn (Leah) Little of Sebring; daughters, Loretta (Mike) Bashore of Albany, Indiana, and Teresa (Paul) Fights of Eaton, Indiana; 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
There will be a family and friends visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Gardenview Funeral Home in Muncie, Indiana. A graveside service will immediately follow at the adjacent Gardens of Memory cemetery.
