James D. MontsDeOca

James Dennis “Denny” MontsDeOca, 70, passed away in Sebring, Florida on Dec. 23, 2021. He was born on Jan. 8, 1951, to James Charles MontsDeOca and Virginia Mary Haywood as Sebring’s First Baby of 1951.
Denny was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park and served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. He was an avid sportsman who loved fishing and hunting, as well as airboat racing and telling his stories.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Mary Bennett of Sebring, Florida; loving son, Adam MontsDeOca (Kyndal) of Bowling Green, Florida; sister, Sebrina M. Smith of Sebring, Florida; brother, James A. Bennett (Pal) of Ocala, Florida; two grandchildren, Carson and Ty; nieces, Somer, Abbegale and Olivia; and nephew, Leonard C. IV. He is preceded in death by his father, James Charles MonstDeOca.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, with family to begin receiving friends at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.
