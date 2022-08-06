James E. Cooper
James Edward “Jim” Cooper passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Winter Park, Florida. Jim was born in October of 1940 in Avon Park, Florida, the son of June Gough Cooper and James Cooper, and raised by his grandparents, Edward and Leila Gough.
Jim was an accomplished baseball, football, golf, and tennis player. He was also a passionate Gator fan with a deep love for all sports. Through a baseball scholarship, he was given the opportunity to attend Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Dominguez; his daughter, Susie Derrick and husband Robbie Derrick; daughter, Barbara Cooper; stepdaughter, Maylen Dominguez and husband Philip Arlen; stepdaughter, Cristina Dominguez and husband Michael Grunwald; grandchildren, Maddie Derrick, Bailey Derrick, Jake Derrick, Sofia Arlen, Max Grunwald, and Lina Grunwald; and cousins, Cheryl and Bob Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jim Cooper’s honor to: Rollins College Gifts Attn: Sports Department, PO Box 850001, Dept #9921, Orlando, FL 32885.
Celebration of Life was Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, 106 E. Church St., Orlando, FL 32801.