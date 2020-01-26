James E. Hendry
James Earl Hendry, 65, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
He was born Feb. 26, 1954 in Bradenton, Florida to Robert Lee Hendry and Imogene Rosalee Kennedy. He has been a local resident since 1960. James was of Christian faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie Hendry (Marchant) of Sebring, Florida; son, Jeremy Gossard of Sebring, Florida; daughter-in-love, Melissa Falk; sisters, Debra (Terry) Pierce of Fort Pierce, Florida and Yolanda Cabral-Hill; and many nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Imogene; and brother, Robert Lee Hendry Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.