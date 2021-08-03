James E. Lehman
James Edward Lehman, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Julia; son, Thomas and his wife, Rachel; brother, Eddie, his wife Beth, and their son Patrick; brother-in-law, Gordon Terry, and sister–in-law, Carol Terry.
Jim loved fishing, having breakfast at Bob Evans with his wife, and buying new trucks. When he was home, he could always be found cuddling with his cats, Molly and Daisy.
Per Jim’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com