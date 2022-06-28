James E. O’Berry
James Everett O’Berry, 85, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born Jan. 22, 1937, in Sebring, Florida to Cleo W. and Martha J. (Boney) O’Berry.
He worked as a welder, was of the Pentecostal faith, loved hunting and the outdoors, and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida.
James is survived by his daughter, Teresa Selph (Robert) of Sebring, Florida; son, Mark O’Berry (Brenda) of Lakeland, Florida; sisters, Joyce O’Berry of Odessa, Texas and Monnie Moore (Elmer) of Lorida, Florida; brother, Harvey Waldron (Sherri) of Venus, Florida; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha J. Waldron and father, Cleo W. O’Berry, and sons, Steven O’Berry and Alvin O’Berry.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.