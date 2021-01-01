James E. Poole
James Edward Poole, 82, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, in Sebring, Florida. He was born May 19, 1938, in Hampstead, Maryland to Raymond and Esther (Klinefelter) Poole. He had been a Sebring, Florida resident since 2004, formerly living in Hanover, Pennsylvania. James was a member of New Life Lutheran Church. He worked as a machine operator in manufacturing. James loved training and showing horses.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; children, Terry Ann Warner (LeRoy) of Sebring, Florida and Raymond Poole of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; brother, Jerry Warner (Debra) of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania; and sister, Delores Rickell of Sugarland, Texas. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas Poole; grandson, LeRoy Warner Jr.; in-laws, Therman and Mary Turner, and two stepbrothers, Charles and Jack Warner.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at New Life Lutheran Church with Pastor Johnathan Madison officiating. Interment will be held at Pines Cemetery in New Chester, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.