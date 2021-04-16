James E. Ward, Jr.
James Elden Ward, Jr., 82, of Sebring, Florida died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Highlands Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born Dec. 30, 1939, in East McKeesport, Pennsylvania and was a 1956 graduate of East McKeesport High School. He spent more than 30 years in the purchasing department at the Las Vegas Hilton, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He retired to Florida in 2001 and was a resident of Sebring since 2007. A lifelong motorsports enthusiast, he attended numerous racing events at Sebring International Raceway.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Eve Mae Ward of Sebring; his stepsons, Randy Woodhouse of Valparaiso, Florida, Johnny Woodhouse of Jacksonville, Florida and Dean Woodhouse of Sebring; a stepdaughter, Ann Reese of Phoenix, Arizona; a grandson, Daniel Woodhouse of Jacksonville, Florida; a granddaughter, Erica Reese of Los Angeles, California; and a sister-in-law, Helen Ann MacCormack of Dothan, Alabama.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.