James E. Ward, Jr.
James Elden Ward, Jr., 82, of Sebring, Florida died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Highlands Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born Dec. 30, 1939, in East McKeesport, Pennsylvania and was a 1956 graduate of East McKeesport High School. He spent more than 30 years in the purchasing department at the Las Vegas Hilton, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
He retired to Florida in 2001 and was a resident of Sebring since 2007. A lifelong motorsports enthusiast, he attended numerous racing events at Sebring International Raceway.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Eve Mae Ward of Sebring. He is survived by his stepsons, Randy Woodhouse of Valparaiso, Florida, Johnny Woodhouse of Jacksonville, Florida and Dean Woodhouse of Sebring, Florida; a stepdaughter, Ann Reese of Phoenix, Arizona; a grandson, Daniel Woodhouse of Jacksonville, Florida; a granddaughter, Erica Reese of Los Angeles, California; and a sister-in-law, Helen Ann MacCormack of Dothan, Alabama.
