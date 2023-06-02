James E. White

James E. White, age 86, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, formerly of Sebring, Florida, passed away at home on May 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on Aug. 31, 1937, son of the late Lowell E. and Edith Sharit White. Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Carla Jane Fisher White; wife, Patsy Poole White; and brothers, Richard White and Gene White.

