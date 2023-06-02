James E. White
James E. White, age 86, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, formerly of Sebring, Florida, passed away at home on May 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on Aug. 31, 1937, son of the late Lowell E. and Edith Sharit White. Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Carla Jane Fisher White; wife, Patsy Poole White; and brothers, Richard White and Gene White.
After graduating from Hackensack High School, Hackensack, New Jersey, Jim returned to St. Petersburg, met and married his wife, Jane, and joined the United States Air Force. He served for a total of 20 years, then entered civilian life in the private sector, until the lure of grandkids and golf became too great to resist. Jim was a steadfast husband and “Granddad”, with a dry sense of humor, all for which his family adored him. He was well liked and respected by nearly everyone who knew him.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, Richard Whittaker (Terri), Doug White (Stacy), and Chuck White (Johanna); daughters, Teresa Chinn and Cindy White; 12 grandchildren, Stanley Whittaker (Shannon), Emily Stanley (Jared), Lori Andrews, Kristen Hart (Chad), Courtney Calloway (Jake), Leslie Pemberton (Logan), Christina White, Emma White, Rachel White (Jose Figueroa Lertora), Jason White, Taylor Marshall, and Sarah White; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2 p.m., with the service to follow at 2 p.m. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County, Kentucky.
