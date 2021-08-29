James F. Blake
It is with sadness that we share the sudden death of James Frederick Blake, age 56, who passed away Aug. 12, 2021. He was born Dec. 23, 1964 and was from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jimmie was a loved son, brother and friend. He was affectionately known to his family and friends as Jimmie, Helmet, Styrofoam Jim, Dancing Jim, and The Mayor.
Jimmie is survived by his mother, Alma Blake; his father and stepmother, Fred and Maria Blake; sister, Barbie Boy (Chris); and countless family, friends and friends that were like family.
Born and raised in Plantation, Florida, Jimmie graduated from Plantation High School, class of 1983. His first car was a 1976 International Scout and he drove trucks from that day on. Growing up, he developed a passion for racing BMX bikes as a youth, which led to a hobby of car racing. He had a stubborn streak but he was the sensitive, caring guy that you could always count on and would do anything to help others. He made friends wherever he went and he always knew someone he called a friend when he walked into a room.
The family asks that you honor his spirit and do something that Jimmie loved: take a bike ride, watch a car race, hang out with your friends and family, have a beer in a white Styrofoam cup with ice, dance the night away, pick up the phone and call someone you love, or pay it forward and help out a friend or family member in need.
To my dear son James Frederick Blake ‘‘The Free Spirit”,
You lived your life to the fullest. You enjoyed your life with passion and free spirit. I have never seen or known anyone like you with the ability to have so many friends. Everyone loved you! They loved your honesty, your friendly ways, and your sense of humor. You were always there to help anyone in their time of need. I am sitting here today four days since you left us, wondering why, when they offered and demanded to take you to the hospital, why? Oh.. why did you say “NO’’? They were your friends who loved you and wanted to help you. I know you would have been there for them. You left them, and all of us are saying why? You have been a great and wonderful, honest son. You will be dearly and deeply missed by everyone your smile touched. Until I see you again, rest in peace and may the free spirit always be with you.
Your loving father, Fred.
Fred would like to impress on the young generation the importance of getting the vaccine. It will save your family the pain and suffering that I have gone through.