James F. Jackson Jr.
James Francis “Jimmy” Jackson Jr., of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023 with his loving family with him. Jimmy was born June 28, 1931 in Johnson City, Tennessee, the son of James Sr. and Myrtle Jackson.
Jimmy has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 40 years. Jimmy joined the U.S. Army after his 11th grade year of high school. He fought during the Korean Conflict, where he was injured. He was cited for his bravery and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from Ford Motor Company as an assembly line foreman after 30 years in Brook Park, Ohio. Many people knew Jimmy from his many years of employment at the Placid Lakes Country Club. He was always the friendliest and welcomed you with his broad smile. Jimmy enjoyed golfing and all sports. If there was a game, Jimmy was watching. He was a Mason and a member of the American Legion.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean; sons, Ronald Allan and Jeffrey Francis Jackson; sister, Brenda Gentry (Gary); and two grandchildren.
