James F. Tillery
James (Jim) Franklin Tillery passed away at Tidewell Hospice on May 29, 2021, at the age of 87.
Jim is predeceased by his son, Fred Tillery; his siblings, Bruce, Kenneth, Robert, Howard and Dean Tillery; and his parents, Flora (Stringfellow) and Joseph Tillery.
Jim is lovingly remembered by his children, Marlene Tillery (Robert Young), Kathleen Zeno (John), Barbara Wrightsman (Ray) and Lisa Prinkey (James). In addition to his children, he is lovingly remembered by his daughter-in-law, Patricia Tillery; his sister, Betty Jane Prusakowski; family friend and previous spouse, Jeanette Hafely, and 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Jim was born in Niles, Ohio in 1933. He attended Mineral Ridge Schools and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Carpenter by trade but his retirement job of transporting the Amish was his favorite. In addition to his woodworking, Jim was an avid gardener and enjoying camping and fishing.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205.