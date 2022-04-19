James G. Costello
James George Costello was born in Chicago, Illinois and passed peacefully at home on April 13, 2022 surrounded by his loving sons.
James was a captain in the U. S. Army for over 20 years. He was a decorated soldier who served in Korea as well as Vietnam. He settled in Sebring in 1978 where he raised his family. He was a dedicated member and Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus and devout member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring. He served as a Eucharistic Minister for a number of years after retiring as an educator from Avon Park Correctional Institute.
James was predeceased by his loving wife of over 50 years, Mary Kay Costello.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew Costello (Jennifer Costello), Joseph Costello, and James Costello (Kymberlea Costello); and his adoring grandchildren, Hunter, Chase, Carbry, James, Kavan, McKenna, Lea, and Quentin Costello, who will all miss him immensely.
Services to honor the life of James Costello will be as follows: Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Morris Funeral Chapel from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.