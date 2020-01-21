James J. Casey
James J. Casey (J.J.) was born on Sept. 27, 1940 to James Murphy and Ruth Casey in Eufaula, Alabama and died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019 after an extended illness.
He moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1942. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp, was the past Worshipful Master of the Poinciana Masonic Lodge in Avon Park and was an avid cattleman. He worked for the Avon Park Correctional Institution.
He left APCI and became a residential builder in Highlands County until he moved to McIntosh, Florida in 1990 where he worked at Marion Correctional Institution. His career with the State of Florida spanned 35 years, from Avon Park to Gainesville to Tallahassee as maintenance and construction superintendent. He retired in 2007 and moved back to McIntosh in 2012. He spent his last days on his cattle ranch in Avon Park.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia A (Patti) Casey; three sons, James of Clermont, Brian of Ocala and Chad of Sebring; two daughters, Andrea Kopta of Kansas and Debbie Richards of Avon Park; one stepdaughter, Tammy Anderson of Ocala; several grandchildren and many friends throughout the state of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Helen; and his grandson, Jacob James Casey of Ocala.
He was laid to rest on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.