James J. Johnson, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with his daughters by his side. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Samson, Alabama to Horace and Mamie Johnson. They moved to Florida in 1948. James married Betty McKinney on Feb. 24, 1952. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty Johnson, and his son, Randy Johnson of Zolfo Springs, Florida. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Harper (Steve) of Dothan, Alabama and Gina Anderson (Bill) of Zolfo Springs, Florida; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
James was a strong, gentle man of great faith. He believed in putting God first. James will be forever remembered by his family and friends for his kind heart. He never met a stranger and he believed in always treating others with kindness. He always had a kind word of inspiration or story to tell. He looked for the good in people and always wanted the best for them. James believed in working hard and being productive. He was a good provider for his family.
One of the quotes he liked was “If a task is once begun, never leave it till it’s done. Be the labor great or small. Do it well or not at all.” James will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
This is a poem from James’s younger years that he could still quote word for word today. “Words are such tiny things we say each day. But yet for someone they make the world seem dull or gay. A little word of gossip that we unthinkingly said. Left someone hurt and wounded with all hopes crushed and dead. But a little word of kindness made all the world a glow. Made someone’s journey less weary and less long. So, as we go along our way, whatever our way may be. Let’s speak a word of kindness to everyone we see.”
May we all reflect on the special life James lived before us. The family will be having an intimate graveside service to celebrate his life. This celebration is not goodbye, it is until we meet again.
