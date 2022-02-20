James J. Penn
James Joseph Penn, 93 years young, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and hospice on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Born May 19, 1928, in Dearborn, Michigan, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Korte) Penn, James was married to Joan Beyer Penn on Nov. 19, 1983, they had celebrated 38 years together.
James maintained the Penn Electrical Business in Dearborn, Michigan when his father passed, and was a member of Local 58 IBEW for over 75 years. Mr. Penn lived in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights all his life until Jim and Joan relocated to Lake Placid, Florida in 1998, when he retired from the electrical business. He graduated from Sacred Heart class of 1946 in Dearborn, Michigan and is believed to be the last one of his class.
He was a member of VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid where he was the treasurer for the Men’s Auxiliary for a number of years. He also ran the Queen of Hearts game for many years. He was an usher at Saint James Catholic Church at the 4 o’clock Mass for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John and Elizabeth Korte Penn; his sister, Helen Roose; his son, Jeffery Penn; and brother-in-law, James Chiesa. He is survived by his wife, Joan Beyer Penn, and his children, Michael and Mary Penn of Ann Arbor, Michigan, David and Karen Penn of El-Cajon, California, Steve and Cheryl Penn of Allen Park, Michigan and Nancy Baker of MorganTown, West Virginia; daughter-in-law, Carol (Jeffery) Penn; and his sister, Betty Chiesa of Addison, Michigan and Lakeland, Florida; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also survived by the mother of his children, Marjorie Petipren Penn of MorganTown, West Virginia; grandchildren, Jamie J. Penn, Casey Penn of Northville, Michigan, Elizabeth (Matt) Marshall of West Virginia, Maggie Baker of West Virginia, Jennifer, Brent and Michael Penn of El-Cajon, California, Candice Penn and Shannon Penn of Michigan; step-granddaughter, Stephanie (Ken) Kerr of Michigan; and two step-great granddaughters, Isla and Emeri Kerr of Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint James Catholic Church, VFW Post 3880 Lake Placid, Comfort Keepers of Sebring and Compassionate Care Hospice of Sebring.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate James’ life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.