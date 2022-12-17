James L. Conroy, Sr.
James L. “Jim” Conroy Sr. went to his perfection in Heaven on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
He was born, raised and married and raised a family in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Joliet Catholic High School, served two years in the U.S. Navy, and started his business career at Mechling Barge Lines in Joliet. He later worked for Hannah Marine in Willowbrook and was vice president of sales and marketing when in 1985, he took early retirement to move to Avon Park, Florida. There, he owned and operated The Print Shop with his wife Marilyn, and later owned other businesses before fully retiring.
He was very active at and on the board of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, golfed in the men’s and couples leagues at River Greens Golf Course where he lived, and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, all in Avon Park, Florida.
He is predeceased by his beloved son, James L. “Bo” Conroy Jr. (9-8-2001).
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Marilyn; as well as their daughter, Carmel Taglia, her husband, Dan Taglia; grand-daughter, Kelsey Taglia; grandson, Rocco Taglia, his wife Alexa; and great-grandsons, Declan and Denver, all of Caledonia, Illinois.
He is also survived by beloved sister, Pat Conroy of Joliet, Illinois; and her caring daughters, Helen Conroy, also of Joliet, Illinois and Sheila O’Ben of Orlando, Florida, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
At this time, no date has been set for a Mass of Remembrance.