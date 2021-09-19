James M. “Mike” Cobb
James Michael Cobb, age 62, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He was born May 10, 1959 in Avon Park, Florida to James Kermit and Betty Ruth (Barefield) Cobb.
He was owner and operator of Cobb Roofing, Elder at Life Church of Avon Park, high school softball coach for 13 years, and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
Mike loved big, gave big, and worshiped God even bigger. Whether he impacted your life as a family member, friend, coach, business acquaintance or church member, he poured out everything he had to make you feel special. There were very few short conversations with Mike; he loved fellowship and always had a story to tell from the greatness of God to wild hunting adventures.
To say he was a family man is an understatement. He cherished the time with family more than anything in this world and poured everything he had into creating a little piece of heaven on Earth. He was an amazing son, brother, husband and father but nothing compared to him as a Papa. The grandkids were absolutely the joy of his life. Mike will be deeply missed here on Earth, but there is peace in knowing that we will be with him again in Heaven, “If you only knew!”
Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy Cobb of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Dana Cobb of Lakeland, Florida, and Mandy Thompson (Donnie) of Avon Park, Florida; son, Mason Cobb (Kayley) of Avon Park, Florida; brothers, Lavon Cobb (Linda) of Wauchula, Florida, and Keith Cobb (Debi) of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Sherri Anderson (James) of Avon Park, Florida; and four grandchildren, Krew, Kye, Kanon and Kace. He is preceded in death by his father, Kermit Cobb.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 from 5–7 p.m. at Life Church of Avon Park. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Life Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.