James M. Barrett
James Michael “Mike” Barrett, 69, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He was born to Everett and Jean Barrett in Miami, Florida on Oct. 1, 1950. In his younger days he raced cars at Hialeah Race Track and worked in the construction trade. His greatest passions were cooking, growing vegetables and fishing. After attending culinary school, he became head chef at restaurants in the Florida Keys, Sebring and Miami. Mike loved barbecues and was the best loved chef at home parties for years.
Mike is survived by his mother, Jean; sisters, Bonnie Brantley (Pat) and Libby Barner; brothers, Gary Barrett (Sandra) and John “J.D.” Barrett (Pam); along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In memory of Mike’s life, the family will hold a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Don Roberts will celebrate. Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.