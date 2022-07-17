James N. Henry
James Nathaniel Henry, 73, of Lake Placid and Coconut Creek, Florida, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at AdventHealth Sebring Hospital. James was born on Nov. 17, 1948, in Cranston, Rhode Island and was the son of Winifred G. (Holgate) and Donald Clinton Henry.
James served his country with honors in the United States Army during Vietnam. After service to his country, James went to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He worked for many years with Florida Power and Light Company where he retired from. James has been spending most of his retired time here in Lake Placid.
James was a member of Spanish River Presbyterian Church in Boca Raton, Florida where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, softball and youth soccer sports. He loved fishing, helping people in need and tinkering and fixing things around the house. James loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ginger Henry. James is survived by the love of his life of 53 years, Sandra; daughter, Jamie Henry-Kimmer; son, Shaun Henry; sisters, Margie Crandall and Donna Calderon; and a brother, Clint Henry.
A service to celebrate James’ life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida with Pastor Drew Severance officiating. Military honors to be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; call 863-465-4134.