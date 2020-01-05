James P. Keaveny
James Patrick Keaveny
James Patrick Keaveny, born on May 22, 1930 in Webster Grove, Missouri, was the first born child to Valery and Lillian Keaveny. On July 29, 1947 James enlisted in the Navy and would go on and serve our country until Feb. 13, 1967 when he retired. Although he retired, he worked in the ship yard for another 25 years until retiring from there on May 29, 1992.
During this time, he married Katerine (Kate) Main in N. London, Connecticut on June 12, 1948. Jim and Kate later on had two children together, Lynny Jo and Michael.
Jim and Kate moved to Sebring, Florida in June of 1994, where he cared for Kate until she passed away in July of 1995.
On May 10, 1997 Jim married Ms. Theresa Rabitalaille.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his son, Michael (Nancy); daughter, Lynny Joel; brother, Noel; sister-in-law, Valerie; two nephews, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date in Mystic, Connecticut.