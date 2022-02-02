James P. Lewis
James Philip Lewis, age 66, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on May 27, 1955, in Tallahassee, Florida to Eugene Arden and Phyllis May (Knox) Lewis.
He graduated from Springfield High in Tennessee and moved to Sebring in 1992. He was a chaplin’s assistant in the U.S. Army, worked at Restoration Church of the Highlands, Universal Shooting Academy, and GeoDev Inc. He was also a concealed weapons instructor. James enjoyed hunting, shooting, scuba diving, and loved just being in the water. Most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy; loving stepfather to, Wesley Vaughn (Crystal) and Justin Vaughn; sons, Brian Lewis and Evan Lewis; daughter, Paige Lewis McNew; brother, Mike Lewis; and sister, Cheryl Ethridge. Surviving also are 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his son, James Philip Lewis Jr.; and a brother, Eugene Arden Lewis Jr.
The family of Jim Lewis will be celebrating his life with friends on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. Please drop by between 5-7 p.m. to visit with family and share memories of Jim. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses will be accepted.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.