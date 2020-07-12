James R. Guest
James R. Guest, 81, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Jim was born on Feb. 21, 1939, in Pontiac, Michigan, the youngest of four children of Thomas H. Guest and Fern L. (McKenzie) Guest.
Jim is survived by a sister, Donna Laidler of Brooksville, Florida; nephews, Douglas Laidler of North Port, Florida and Robert Laidler of Michigan; and nieces, Rebecca Haffler of Michigan and Janice Joseph of Michigan.
Jim graduated from Berkley High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Air Force. After eight years in the Air Force, he transferred to the U.S. Army for three years. He saw combat around the world and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Valor.
Jim was married and divorced three times in nine years, a record he proudly wore as a badge of honor.
When Jim got out of the Army, he earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Florida International University in Miami, and went on to enjoy three careers, somewhat simultaneously. First, he earned the rank of NCO I.C. in the U.S. Army Reserve. Second, he worked for 25 years as a U.S. Postal Carrier in Miami. And third, he drove a taxi cab in Dade County for a number of years until it got too dangerous.
In 1993, Jim moved north to Highlands County to escape the maddening crowd of South Florida. He settled on his small farm off Henscratch Road until his death.
He will be buried at the Ottawa Park Cemetery in Clarkston, Michigan. At his request, there will not be any local services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.