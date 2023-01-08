James R. McGarry
James Richard McGarry, 86, of Sebring, Florida, passed to his heavenly reward on Jan. 3, 2023. “Deacon Jim” served at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring and St. John’s the Evangelist Church in Goshen, New York.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
James Richard McGarry, 86, of Sebring, Florida, passed to his heavenly reward on Jan. 3, 2023. “Deacon Jim” served at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring and St. John’s the Evangelist Church in Goshen, New York.
He was a resident of Goshen until he retired with Mary Rose to Sebring in 2004. Graduate of Goshen High School, 1952, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a 42-year employee of Orange and Rockland Utilities. Proud member of the Minisink Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Co. and member of the Knights of Columbus.
James was predeceased by his beloved Mary Rose; daughter, Sheila; parents, James E. and Grace McGarry; brothers, Robert and Gerard; and cousins, Donald Haertel and Kevin McGarry.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Herald McGarry; children, Michael (Paula), Patrick, Coleen McDonald (Michael) and Cathleen; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with visitation from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the Parrish Hall of St. Catherine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine School.
Arrangements by the Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com