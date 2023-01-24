James R. Sprague
James R. Sprague, born May 13, 1961, died suddenly on Dec. 29, 2022. Service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
