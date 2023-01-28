James R. Sprague
The Happy Chef of Lake Placid, James Robert Sprague, died suddenly at the Happy Chef Restaurant, of unknown causes, early morning Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
He was survived by his beloved wife, Beth and their family; his father, Robert A. Sprague Jr.; a son in Colorado; two Sprague brothers; and McGuire siblings. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Mary M. Lambert McGuire.
James was born on May 13, 1961, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, becoming a life-long Floridian from early childhood, and a country boy at heart. He attended Sanders Elementary School in Land 0’ Lakes, Florida with McGuire siblings Mark and Emma, and Land O’ Lakes High School.
He traveled from south to north, to east to west on vacation with his dad, living in Arizona and Washington State before returning to Florida. As a teenager he began learning the culinary arts, from cook to chef, from small ethnic to 5-star restaurants, to fishing trawlers in the dangerous Bering Sea and Alaska. He was always in demand. He was also very proficient in karate and kung fu, and was a member of Sons of the American Legion. He was a summer camp counselor in Seattle, a square dancer with the Single Stars in Seattle, and a coach for Venice softball team.
With a heart of gold, a love of his family, he gave his all to those he worked for and his customers. He loved Lake Placid. He left us too soon, but he’s with the Lord now. We love him dearly and miss him greatly.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Memorial Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid, Florida.