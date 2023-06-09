James R. Stobaugh
James Robert Stobaugh, 86, passed away at home May 26, 2023. He was born in Davenport, Iowa, on June 15, 1936 to Walter and Irma Stobaugh. The family moved to Marion, Iowa, soon after. He attended high school in Marion, graduating from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Helen Courtney on July 7, 1956 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jim was affiliated with Shell Oil for decades, first in Iowa, then transferring to Tampa, Florida in 1975 before retiring to Lake Placid, Florida in 1995 to fish and to play golf. However, still full of energy, he and Helen purchased the Lake Placid Liquor store on Main Street, plus AAA Self Storage. Full retirement came in 2018 when declining health finally slowed him down.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, who he loved beyond measure, plus his Iowa family of Courtney brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom (Judy) Courtney of McKinney, Texas; Mary Formanek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Lucy Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Frank Courtney (Mary Gene) of San Clemente, California; Dan Courtney of Phoenix, Arizona; Theresa (Gary) Jensen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Phyllis Courtney of Cedar Rapids; special niece, Michelle Heggedahl of Rochester, Minnesota; and dear friend, Kevin Dixon of Lake Placid, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Walter Stobaugh Jr., and brother-in-law, Mike Courtney.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.