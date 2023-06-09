James R. Stobaugh

James Robert Stobaugh, 86, passed away at home May 26, 2023. He was born in Davenport, Iowa, on June 15, 1936 to Walter and Irma Stobaugh. The family moved to Marion, Iowa, soon after. He attended high school in Marion, graduating from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Helen Courtney on July 7, 1956 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

