James S. Aul
James Stanley Aul, 77, of Lorida, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 18, 2022. Jim, the son of Pearce and Janet Aul, was born on Jan. 14, 1945 in Abington, Pennsylvania.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 6:39 am
James proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969, and is a veteran of the conflict in South Vietnam. In Pennsylvania, he was the co-owner of a land surveying company in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. Coming to Florida in 1987, he began a second career in the construction field and is a long-time employee of Montz Builders, Inc. in Lake Placid. James was a dedicated trustee for Glades Electric Co-Op and Seminole Electric Co-Op for several decades.
He is survived by his loving sons, Corey P. Aul and Garrett J. Aul, both of Lorida, Florida, with whom he enjoyed the Florida outdoors. James was a Presbyterian by faith, known to attend both churches in Sebring and Lake Placid. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.