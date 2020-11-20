James Strenth Jr.
James Weldon Strenth Sr., 78, of Apopka, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
James was born July 12, 1942, in Avon Park, Florida to Mildred Christine Hawkins and Willie Monroe Strenth. James honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard and later retired as a sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections. Following his retirement, he enjoyed raising two of his grandchildren, traveling, family functions and grocery shopping. James loved Jesus and was a faithful member of Eastland Baptist Church.
James is survived by daughters, Melissa Strenth and Cherish Inette Tarbox; sons, James Weldon Strenth Jr. (Michael) and Anthony John Howard Sr. (Amanda); sisters, Carolyn May (James) and Nelda Crook (Tom); and brothers, Roy Strenth (Wanda) and Bruce Strenth (Janet).
James is preceded in death by daughter, Dawn Michelle Mull; father, Willie Monroe Strenth, and mother, Mildred Christine Hawkins.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hunter Mull, Anthony John Howard Jr., Allura Howard, Christopher Tarbox, Alexandria Strenth, Dylan Cofty, Daniel Cofty, Raymond Cowart and Rachel Cowart; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation for James will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 428 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, FL 34787. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Eastland Baptist Church, 9000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 with entombment following in Brevard Memorial Park, 320 Spring St., Cocoa, FL 32927.